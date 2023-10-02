RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 farmers killed in UP as speeding car hits them
October 02, 2023  11:19
Two farmers were run over and killed by a speeding car in the Sirauli area in Bareilly while they were resting near a field, the police said on Monday. 

The incident took place Sunday night when Purshottam Das, 35, and Vishal Kumar, 19, both residents of Hardaspur village in Bareilly, were in their field to protect their crops from stray cattle. 

A speeding car hit them while they were taking a rest on a roadside, Sirauli police station SHO Rajesh Maurya said. 

The two were dragged under the car for more than 10 metres before it fell into a ditch, Maurya said. 

Both of them died on the spot. 

After the incident, angry villagers placed their bodies on the road demanding local BJP MLA and Minister Dharmpal Singh visit the spot. -- PTI
