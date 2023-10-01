Vistara starts direct flight from Delhi to Male





Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.





"In addition to the 7x weekly service between Mumbai and Male, which has been getting very good response since its launch in March 2021, we are pleased to introduce our second route connecting this exquisite beach destination with Delhi," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release.





In a separate release, Air India said it would start a daily non-stop service from Kochi to Doha from October 23.





The flight, to be operated with an A320 neo aircraft, will offer 162 seats, including 150 economy and 12 in business class seats.





Air India also operates a direct daily flight from Kochi to Dubai.





According to another release, Air India has launched a limited period sale, offering attractive fares on all India-US routes.





The airline operates 47 non-stop flights every week from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to New York, Newark (New Jersey), Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco. -- PTI

