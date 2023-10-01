RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vistara starts direct flight from Delhi to Male
October 01, 2023  19:31
File image
File image
Vistara on Sunday started direct flights from the national capital to Maldives' capital Male, and Air India announced that it will commence non-stop services between Kochi and Doha from October 23. 

Both airlines are part of the Tata Group. 

"In addition to the 7x weekly service between Mumbai and Male, which has been getting very good response since its launch in March 2021, we are pleased to introduce our second route connecting this exquisite beach destination with Delhi," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release. 

In a separate release, Air India said it would start a daily non-stop service from Kochi to Doha from October 23. 

The flight, to be operated with an A320 neo aircraft, will offer 162 seats, including 150 economy and 12 in business class seats. 

Air India also operates a direct daily flight from Kochi to Dubai. 

According to another release, Air India has launched a limited period sale, offering attractive fares on all India-US routes. 

The airline operates 47 non-stop flights every week from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to New York, Newark (New Jersey), Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Our Aim Is Housing Finance's Siginficant Role In Economic Growth'
'Our Aim Is Housing Finance's Siginficant Role In Economic Growth'

'We are working with a few housing finance companies to drive affordable lending because that's where we believe our sweet spot is.'

Second US city bans caste bias; Hindus move court over rights breach
Second US city bans caste bias; Hindus move court over rights breach

The move comes amid a nationwide civil rights movement, led mostly by South Asian Americans who come from caste-oppressed backgrounds, NBC reported on Friday.

Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen seals Olympic berth
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen seals Olympic berth

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Markets to focus on RBI's interest rate decision, global trends
Markets to focus on RBI's interest rate decision, global trends

RBI's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors are the crucial factors to drive equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Markets would remain closed on...

To become developed nation by 2047, India needs stronger army: Rajnath
To become developed nation by 2047, India needs stronger army: Rajnath

Describing the DAD as the "guardian of defence finance", he emphasised the need to bolster the internal vigilance mechanism so that any suspicious activity can be detected and reviewed immediately.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances