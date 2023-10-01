Vice Admiral Sobti takes charge as deputy chief of Naval Staff





He succeeds Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, who retired after more than 38 years of illustrious service, officials said.





Vice Admiral Sobti was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988, and is a navigation and direction specialist.





In his career spanning over 35 years, he has held a variety of command and staff appointments -- both ashore and afloat.





The flag officer has commanded INS Nishank, a missile boat, INS Kora, a missile corvette, and guided missile destroyer INS Kolkata.





In his staff tenures, he served in the directorate of staff requirements and directorate of personnel, and as the naval attache at the Indian embassy in Moscow.





On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral in 2019, he was appointed as the deputy commandant and chief instructor at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and subsequently as the flag officer commanding of the Eastern Fleet.





On elevation to the rank of Vice Admiral in 2021, he took over as director general of 'Project Seabird' under which India is developing the Karwar naval base. -- PTI

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti on Sunday assumed charge as deputy chief of Naval Staff.