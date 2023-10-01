Top BJP leaders discuss Rajasthan polls ahead of election panel meet

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee meeting, the party's top guns held meetings in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the upcoming assembly poll in Rajasthan.





The party's central election committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday.





This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda held meetings with the party's Rajasthan leadership in Jaipur last Wednesday that went late into the night.





According to sources, hectic parleys began on Saturday with the party's Alwar MP Balak Nath meeting Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at his residence in New Delhi.





Joshi has been recently appointed as the party's in-charge for elections in Rajasthan.





After some time, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reached Joshi's residence and their meeting lasted for about three hours, sources said.





Soon after Meghwal left Joshi's residence, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje visited the Union minister. Joshi later visited Nadda at his residence and after some time both left together.





Later BJP leaders Arun Singh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pointsman in the BJP, the party's Rajasthan unit chief C P Joshi, MP Kailash Choudhary, Rajendra Rathore and other leaders held a meeting at Nadda's residence. -- PTI

