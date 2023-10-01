RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Top BJP leaders discuss Rajasthan polls ahead of election panel meet
October 01, 2023  08:55
image
Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's central election committee meeting, the party's top guns held meetings in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the upcoming assembly poll in Rajasthan.

The party's central election committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday.

This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda held meetings with the party's Rajasthan leadership in Jaipur last Wednesday that went late into the night.

According to sources, hectic parleys began on Saturday with the party's Alwar MP Balak Nath meeting Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at his residence in New Delhi.

Joshi has been recently appointed as the party's in-charge for elections in Rajasthan.

After some time, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reached Joshi's residence and their meeting lasted for about three hours, sources said.

Soon after Meghwal left Joshi's residence, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje visited the Union minister. Joshi later visited Nadda at his residence and after some time both left together.

Later BJP leaders Arun Singh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pointsman in the BJP, the party's Rajasthan unit chief C P Joshi, MP Kailash Choudhary, Rajendra Rathore and other leaders held a meeting at Nadda's residence.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after man's death
Communal tension erupts in Jaipur after man's death

Communal tension erupted in Ramganj and the nearby areas in Jaipur after a bystander died allegedly after being thrashed by a group of men following an accident involving two motorcycles, police said on Saturday.

World Cup 2023: India's the team to beat: Former Pakistan skipper
World Cup 2023: India's the team to beat: Former Pakistan skipper

Kuldeep Yadav is the best spinner going into the World Cup and will give India a distinct advantage in the middle overs through the course of the 50-over showpiece, reckons former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam.

TMC volunteers leave Kolkata for Delhi in 25 buses
TMC volunteers leave Kolkata for Delhi in 25 buses

Around 25 buses carrying Trinamool Congress volunteers set out from Kolkata on Saturday for the planned protest programme in Delhi on October 3 against the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre, party leaders said.

Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Arsenal remain unbeaten
Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Arsenal remain unbeaten

Champions Manchester City slipped to a shock first Premier League defeat of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United's campaign of woe continued with a loss to Crystal Palace.

Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger
Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger

BJP's Manipur unit has told its national president J P Nadda that people are angry as the state government has so far failed to contain the ethnic strife.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances