Suicide bomber detonates explosive device in Turkey's Ankara, two cops hurt
October 01, 2023  15:09
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two police officers were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building in Ankara, Al Jazeera reported.    

Yerlikaya said two attackers were behind the explosions in front of the ministry building. 

He said that one of terrorists blew himself and the other was "neutralised." 

The attack comes as Turkish authorities have been conducting operations against ISIL (ISIS) members, according to Al Jazeera report.   

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yerlikaya stated, "At around 09.30, 2 terrorists who came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the general directorate of security of our ministry of internal affairs, carried out a bomb attack."  

He further said, "One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized. During the fire, 2 of our police officers were slightly injured. I wish a speedy recovery to our heroes. Our fight will continue relentlessly until the last terrorist is neutralized." -- ANI                   
