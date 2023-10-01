Shivaji's 'Tiger Claws' set for return to India from UK





During a protracted military engagement in 1659, the legendary Maratha leader held metal claws, or wagh nakh, concealed in his hand and is said to have disembowelled his opponent Afzal Khan the commander of the opposing Bijapur army.





It is believed, though unverified, that the set of claws then came into the possession of James Grant Duff, an officer of the East India Company who was appointed Resident or political agent of the Satara state in 1818 and gifted to the V and A by a descendant.





The V and A looks forward to welcoming senior leadership from the Maharashtra government, to sign a memorandum of understanding, a V and A spokesperson said.





"The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's triumph over Afzal Khan is legendary, so we are delighted that the Tiger Claws' will return to India as part of the 350th anniversary events where they can be enjoyed as part of the celebrations. We hope that their display might also enable new research into their history and look forward to working in partnership with colleagues in the months ahead as we develop plans for their display," the spokesperson said. -- PTI

The Victoria and Albert ( V and A) Museum is all set to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government next week, which will see 17th century Tiger Claws' weapon believed to have belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj make a journey back to India for an exhibition.