Sharad Pawar to attend ECI hearing on NCP split

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.





Both groups have petitioned the ECI for the party name and symbol.





"What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don't want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us," Sharad Pawar said.





"Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don't accept compromise in such a manner," he said.





Pawar also said the next course of action of the opposition INDIA bloc will be finalised in the next few days. -- PTI

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will be in New Delhi on October 6 to present his side to the Election Commision of India during a hearing in connection with the split of the party.