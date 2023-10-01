Sankarshan Thakur is Telegraphs new editor





Starting today he takes over as the editor, and the previous incumbent R Rajagopal, the brain behind the newspaper's front page that has remained stingingly critical of the Modi government, has been elevated as editor at large.





Sankarshan, son of veteran journalist Janardan Thakur, is an expert on Bihar's politics and dramatis personae, and has authored books on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his friend turned foe turned friend Lalu Prasad Yadav.





He has had a long association with the Telegraph, and has also done stints at the Indian Express and Tehelka.





Some of Sankarshan's finest writings have come from the field, and one hopes that his new responsibilities will leave him with enough time to continue to narrate accounts from the hinterland.

