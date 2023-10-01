RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sankarshan Thakur is Telegraphs new editor
October 01, 2023  11:29
Pic: Sankarshan Thakur on X
Pic: Sankarshan Thakur on X
Sankarshan Thakur, whose bio on X describes him as itinerant-writer with The Telegraph, has just been given a leg-up at the Kolkata-based newspaper. 

Starting today he takes over as the editor, and the previous incumbent R Rajagopal, the brain behind the newspaper's front page that has remained stingingly critical of the Modi government, has been elevated as editor at large. 

Sankarshan, son of veteran journalist Janardan Thakur, is an expert on Bihar's politics and dramatis personae, and has authored books on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his friend turned foe turned friend Lalu Prasad Yadav. 

He has had a long association with the Telegraph, and has also done stints at the Indian Express and Tehelka

Some of Sankarshan's finest writings have come from the field, and one hopes that his new responsibilities will leave him with enough time to continue to narrate accounts from the hinterland.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asiad: India strike gold in men's trap team shooting, women claim silver
Asiad: India strike gold in men's trap team shooting, women claim silver

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.

TN: 9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
TN: 9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris

According to police, the bus was on its way from Coonoor to Tenkasi when it met with the accident. The passengers who were onboard the bus were returning home from a tour in Ooty.

Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf
Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf

It was India's fourth individual medal in golf with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning the gold in the 1982 and 2002 editions and Rajiv Mohta claiming a silver in New Delhi.

'Believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'
'Believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'

'You ain't seen anything yet,' EAM Jaishankar says about the India-US relationship.

Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool

Champions Manchester City slipped to a shock first Premier League defeat of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United's campaign of woe continued with a loss to Crystal Palace.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances