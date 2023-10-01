Rahul aide Ajay Maken appointed as Cong treasurer





"Congress president has appointed Maken as the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," party general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal said in an official communication.





Maken, considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi will be replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.





"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal."





Maken, a former Union minister, had earlier served as Delhi unit chief and was also a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government in Delhi. -- ANI

