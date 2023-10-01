RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pak ex-PM Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi named principal accused in cipher case
October 01, 2023  21:59
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been named "principal accused" in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets, a media report said on Sunday. 

The Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a charge sheet in the Special Court established under the Official Secrets Act, declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan and vice chairman Qureshi "principal accused" in the case, Dawn newspaper reported. 

Both Khan and Qureshi are currently detained in jail on judicial remand. Khan, 70, was arrested in August after the case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country's embassy in Washington last year in March. 

Qureshi, 67-year-old former foreign minister, was arrested under the Official Secrets Act for violating the secrecy of the official cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in the US to the foreign office when he was the foreign minister. 

Khan and Qureshi have been placed in column 3 which describes the names and addresses of the accused sent for trial, the paper said. 

The FIA invoked in the charge sheet sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act which may lead to a death sentence, or two to 14 years' imprisonment if proven. 

While the investigation agency cited 27 witnesses in the charge sheet, the paper said that about a dozen of them would be produced in the witness box. 

The FIA has also attached the transcript of Khan and Qureshi's speeches made on March 27. -- PTI
