RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No fight in NCP, says Supriya Sule in Nagpur
October 01, 2023  17:54
image
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Sunday said that there is no fight in the party adding there is no question of the symbol 'going away'.  

MP Sule said that the party was founded by senior leader Sharad Pawar and it is obvious that the symbol should remain with him.  

"There is no fight in the NCP... The party was established by Sharad Pawar 25 years ago... From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone knows NCP means Sharad Pawar. NCP national president is Sharad Pawar, and the Maharashtra state president is Jayant Patil. There is no question of it (the symbol) going away. The party was made by Sharad Pawar, so the symbol should remain with him it is obvious," Supriya Sule said while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.  

Ajit Pawar earlier in July approached the Election Commission staking claim to the NCP and the party symbol amid the feud between the two factions of the party.  

Later, the Election Commission wrote to both factions of the party accepting that there had been a split in the party. 

The Commission has set October 6 as the date of the first hearing in the dispute.  

In July the Commission issued a show-cause notice to NCP group led by Sharad Pawar following a petition filed by the Ajit Pawar faction. 

The petition claimed that Ajit Pawar should be declared NCP president and should be allotted the party's watch symbol as per the provisions of the symbols order, 1968, reports Prafulla Marpakwar.  

Ajit Pawar had filed the petition before the ECI on June 30, and while he was sworn in as deputy chief minister on July 2, his notice reached the ECI office on July 5.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!
Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Kannada actor held for mowing down woman, husband critical
Kannada actor held for mowing down woman, husband critical

While the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband is is undergoing treatment.

Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, Nikhat bows out
Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, Nikhat bows out

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Ghost faculty, low attendance in majority of medical colleges: NMC
Ghost faculty, low attendance in majority of medical colleges: NMC

The NMC said it found that none of them visit the emergency department regularly "because there is no one in the emergency medicine department to interact with them other than the casualty medical officer".

Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan bags individual bronze
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan bags individual bronze

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances