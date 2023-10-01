RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi joined by fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in cleanliness drive
October 01, 2023  16:08
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday teamed up with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya in a cleanliness exercise as part of his call for everyone to undertake sanitation measures for an hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. 

"Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe," Modi posted on X along with a video. 

The video shows the prime minister and Baiyanpuriya wielding brooms and cleaning and picking up trash. 

Besides Modi, several other BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took up cleanliness programmes in different parts of the country. 

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Ahmedabad while BJP chief JP Nadda did so in Delhi. 

People from all walks of life responded to the prime minister's appeal and participated in the hour-long "shramdaan (voluntary labour)". 

According to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, more than 9.20 lakh sites across the country were adopted for the mega drive. 

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Modi appealed for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. -- PTI
