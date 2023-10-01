RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mobile phones banned inside TN's Palani temple
October 01, 2023  21:19
A view of the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, Palani, TN/ANI
The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department has banned mobile phones inside the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple from Sunday.  

The world-renowned Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is visited by devotees not only from Tamil Nadu but also from other states.   

For a few days now, some people have been taking pictures of the Navabasanam moolavar idol, golden chariot, and golden tower in Palani Murugana temple during the festival season and spreading them on social media.   

In this case, a public interest case was filed in the Madurai bench of Madras high court to ban the carrying of mobile phones to the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple.  

The court heard the case and ordered the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department to ban the carrying of cell phones in the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple.  

As per the court order, cell phone cameras have been banned at the Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy from October 1, so the temple administration has informed devotees that they should not bring cell phones, photos, or video recording devices to the temple.  

Separate centres where devotees can drop off their mobile phones are being set up at three locations, including Padha Vinayagar temple, rope car, and winch train facilities. 

Devotees can pay Rs 5 to safely keep their phones at the centres. -- PTI 
