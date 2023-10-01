RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
KCR to again skip Modi's programme in state
October 01, 2023  11:19
image
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program in the state on Sunday.

Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav confirmed to ANI that he will receive Modi upon his arrival and will participate in the official programmes.

By this, it will be the sixth time in a row CM KCR has skipped from participating in prime minister's events in the state, since February 2022.

Earlier in April this year, CM KCR skipped PM Modi's program even after he was invited following the protocol neither did he receive the PM at the airport upon his arrival.

Modi had then said in his address that he is 'pained by the non-cooperation' of the KCR government.

Modi is scheduled to visit the state today and will visit Telangana today and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.

'Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the programme, the prime minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing,' Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur -- Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

PMO further stated that the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project -- 'four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB' which is built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore.

"The project is a part of Hyderabad -- Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh," an official statement said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme.

PMO added that he will also lay the foundation stone of the 'Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)'.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad' i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics and Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex '" III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe).   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asiad: India strike gold in men's trap team shooting, women claim silver
Asiad: India strike gold in men's trap team shooting, women claim silver

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.

TN: 9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
TN: 9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris

According to police, the bus was on its way from Coonoor to Tenkasi when it met with the accident. The passengers who were onboard the bus were returning home from a tour in Ooty.

Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf
Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf

It was India's fourth individual medal in golf with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning the gold in the 1982 and 2002 editions and Rajiv Mohta claiming a silver in New Delhi.

'Believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'
'Believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'

'You ain't seen anything yet,' EAM Jaishankar says about the India-US relationship.

Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool

Champions Manchester City slipped to a shock first Premier League defeat of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United's campaign of woe continued with a loss to Crystal Palace.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances