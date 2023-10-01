IMD issues 'red' alert for Goa, predicts heavy rains





The nowcast weather warning issued by the IMD predicted moderate to heavy spells of rain accompanied with winds of speed 40 to 50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kmph.





The IMD said clouds were present in the morning over Pernem, Tiswadi, Bardez, Bicholim and Sattari (all in North Goa district) talukas of the state. More clouds are approaching from the Arabian Sea.





"More talukas are also likely to get affected as clouds are moving generally in the north-eastern direction," the IMD said.





The State Disaster Management Authority has activated its control rooms in both the North and South Goa districts.





Extremely heavy rains are forecast for Goa in the next 24 hours.





Members of the public are advised not to venture into waterlogged or flood-prone areas, the SDMA said.





Drishti Marine, the state government-appointed lifesaving agency, advised people not to venture into the sea due to the high water levels and rough weather conditions. -- PTI

