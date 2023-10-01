IMD issues orange alert for 7 Odisha districts, fishermen warned not to venture into sea





Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Dwivedi said, "IMD has issued orange alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Odisha's seven districts for during 24 hours. Along with it, the rainfall intensity likely to increase on October 2 and 3. Fisherman has been warned not to venture into sea areas till October 2."





Odisha's Khurda district has received highest maximum 138 mm amount of rainfall during last 24 hours.





Earlier Umashankar Das (senior Scientist, IMD) said, "There is low pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal. The North coastal Odisha has experienced widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours. Balasore has recorded 113 mm of rainfall. 12 stations have reported heavy rainfall and we are expecting this activity to continue till October 3. We are expecting windfall 40 to 50 kmph in North Bay of Bengal, West Central Bay of Bengal of Odisha coast till October 2. On October 3 we are expecting rainfall to be concentrated on Northern part of Odisha." -- ANI

