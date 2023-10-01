RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all 6 persons on board safe: Police
October 01, 2023  12:55
image
An aircraft of the Indian Air Force with six persons on board made an 'emergency' landing at a village in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday due to a technical snag, a police official said. 

The pilot and the five crew members are safe, Berasia police station inspector Narendra Kulaste, who was at the spot, told PTI over phone. 

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, he said. 

The aircraft, of IAF's III HU unit, made the "emergency" landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, nearly 60 km from the Bhopal district headquarters, he said. 

The aircraft, on way to Jhansi from Bhopal, developed a technical fault, the official said. 

A team of the IAF has reached the site to fix the technical problem. Another team of technicians is expected to reach Dungariya village from Nagpur shortly, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, seals Olympic berth
Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, seals Olympic berth

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis
Asian Games: Amlan Borgohain enters men's 200m semis

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Manipur needs power-sharing pact for communal unity: Bose's grand-nephew
Manipur needs power-sharing pact for communal unity: Bose's grand-nephew

Bose, who was earlier a Lok Sabha MP, pointed out in an interview to PTI that members of all the three communities had joined Netaji's INA in 1944 and fought shoulder to shoulder in the battlefields of Bishnupur and Ukhrul districts in...

Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf
Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf

It was India's fourth individual medal in golf with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning the gold in the 1982 and 2002 editions and Rajiv Mohta claiming a silver in New Delhi.

Archery: Jyothi takes pole to propel India to top spot in qualification
Archery: Jyothi takes pole to propel India to top spot in qualification

Jyothi, who boasts of eight medals at the World Championships, dropped just five points to total 355 at the midway mark of 36 arrows. She shot 16 perfect 10s, and 15 more Xs (closer to the centre).

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances