RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
GST mop-up rises 10% to over Rs 1.62L cr in Sept
October 01, 2023  18:33
image
Helped by improved compliance, GST collections increased by 10 per cent to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore in September, crossing the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark for the fourth time during current financial year. 

Gross GST revenue collected last month was Rs 1,62,712 crore. 

Of this, Central GST was Rs 29,818 crore, state GST was Rs 37,657 crore, integrated GST was Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods). 

The revenue in September 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the GST revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday. 

"During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24," it said. 

Gross GST collection in the first half (April-September) of FY24 stood at Rs 9,92,508 crore, an increase of 11 per cent from the year-ago period. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

Steel plant privatisation: Cong calls for Bastar bandh during Modi's visit
Steel plant privatisation: Cong calls for Bastar bandh during Modi's visit

During his visit to the Bastar district headquarters in the poll-bound state, the prime minister is scheduled to address a Bharatiya Janata Party rally.

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends shot put gold
Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends shot put gold

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen seals Olympic berth
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen seals Olympic berth

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Bihar battles dengue spike, reports over 6,000 cases in Sept; highest in 5 yrs
Bihar battles dengue spike, reports over 6,000 cases in Sept; highest in 5 yrs

The state had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances