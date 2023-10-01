RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delhi court allows Devendra Darda, accused in 3 coal scam, to travel abroad
October 01, 2023  17:22
image
A Delhi court has allowed Devendra Darda, son of former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and an accused in three coal scam cases, to travel abroad from October 2 to 12 for business purposes. 

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed Devendra to travel to UAE and Sweden, noting that he never abused the permissions given in the past to visit abroad and followed all terms and conditions. 

Devendra along with his father was recently awarded a four-year jail term by a trial court in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. 

The jail term was later suspended by the Delhi high court, pending an appeal against the trial court order. 

The accused was given permission to visit abroad on several occasions in the past but he never abused such permission and followed all the terms and conditions imposed by the court while granting such permission. 

"Therefore, in the considered opinion of this Court, the applicant is entitled to travel abroad from UAE and Sweden," the judge said. 

In the order passed on September 27, the judge directed the accused to furnish fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) of Rs 20 lakh each in the three cases. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!
Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Kannada actor held for mowing down woman, husband critical
Kannada actor held for mowing down woman, husband critical

While the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband is is undergoing treatment.

Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, Nikhat bows out
Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, Nikhat bows out

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Ghost faculty, low attendance in majority of medical colleges: NMC
Ghost faculty, low attendance in majority of medical colleges: NMC

The NMC said it found that none of them visit the emergency department regularly "because there is no one in the emergency medicine department to interact with them other than the casualty medical officer".

Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan bags individual bronze
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan bags individual bronze

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances