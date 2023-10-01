RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dalai Lama cancels sermons after doctors advice him rest
October 01, 2023  21:04
image
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has cancelled his sermons on October 2 and 3 as he is suffering from a "persistent cold", his office said. 

"In the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's personal physicians, His Holiness will take rest due to a persistent cold," a statement said. 

"In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days. We kindly request everyone's understanding," the statement said. 

The 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is scheduled to visit Sikkim on October 11-12. 

He will give a sermon at Salugara, West Bengal on October 15 before his tour to Karnataka in November. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Badminton at Asian Games: India sign off with first-ever team silver after losing to China
Badminton at Asian Games: India sign off with first-ever team silver after losing to China

Injured HS Prannoy's absence hurt India as they went down fighting 2-3 against badminton powerhouse China

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends shot put gold
Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends shot put gold

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

Shadab Khan reveals his love for Bollywood, Hyderabadi cuisine
Shadab Khan reveals his love for Bollywood, Hyderabadi cuisine

Shadab Khan doesn't shy away from expressing his love for Bollywood movies and local food.

Australia's SWOT Analysis: Slow bowling is an issue but...
Australia's SWOT Analysis: Slow bowling is an issue but...

Australia at least on paper, can't be rated ahead of India and England during this edition of the tournament.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances