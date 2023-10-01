BJP meet today for Raj, Chh'garh poll candidates





Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee, will take part in the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at 8 pm on Sunday.





"Candidates for about 60 to 70 seats in Rajasthan will be discussed while those for 31 seats in Chhattisgarh will be approved today," a source said.





Earlier, the BJP held a CEC meeting on September 13 to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital.





Top leaders, including Nadda, Amit Shah, and other members of the committee, as well as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took part in the meeting. -- ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a central election committee meeting on Sunday in the national capital to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.