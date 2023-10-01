RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP meet today for Raj, Chh'garh poll candidates
October 01, 2023  17:39
File image
File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a central election committee meeting on Sunday in the national capital to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.  

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee, will take part in the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at 8 pm on Sunday.  

"Candidates for about 60 to 70 seats in Rajasthan will be discussed while those for 31 seats in Chhattisgarh will be approved today," a source said.  

Earlier, the BJP held a CEC meeting on September 13 to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital.  

Top leaders, including Nadda, Amit Shah, and other members of the committee, as well as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took part in the meeting.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!
Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history!

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Kannada actor held for mowing down woman, husband critical
Kannada actor held for mowing down woman, husband critical

While the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband is is undergoing treatment.

Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, Nikhat bows out
Boxer Parveen assures medal at Asian Games, Nikhat bows out

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Ghost faculty, low attendance in majority of medical colleges: NMC
Ghost faculty, low attendance in majority of medical colleges: NMC

The NMC said it found that none of them visit the emergency department regularly "because there is no one in the emergency medicine department to interact with them other than the casualty medical officer".

Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan bags individual bronze
Asiad: Gold for men's trap team; Kynan bags individual bronze

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances