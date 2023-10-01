RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bihar sees 6,146 dengue cases in September, highest in last five years
October 01, 2023  15:51
File image
Bihar is witnessing an alarming rise in dengue cases, with 6,146 cases reported in September, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to the health department's data. 

The state had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year. 

As many as 416 cases were reported in the state on Friday, with Patna recording the most at 177, followed by Munger at 33, Saran (28), Bhagalpur (27) and Begusarai (17). 

According to the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control of the Union health ministry, seven dengue deaths have been reported in Bihar till September 17 this year. 

As per the health department's data, a total of 13,972 cases were reported last year. 

As many as 295 people were undergoing treatment at 12 government hospitals till September 30, including 127 at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, 39 at VIMS in Pawapuri and 28 at Patna Medical College and Hospital. -- PTI
