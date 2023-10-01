Bengal Guv appoints interim VCs for six varsities





The governor named Professor Achintya Saha as the interim VC of Murshidabad University, Professor B B Parida for MG University, Professor Nikhil Chandra Ray for Coochbehar Panchanan University and Professor Rathin Bandyopadhyay for Alipurduar University, he said.





Bose also appointed Professor Dilip Maity as interim VC of Biswa Bangla University and retired IPS officer C M Raveendran as interim VC of North Bengal University, he added.





The Educationists Forum, a pro-TMC platform of former VCs and senior university professors, described the latest appointments as an "open defiance of the power and authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India", while accusing the governor of continuing "illegalities in the sphere of higher education". -- PTI

