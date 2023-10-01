RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ABVP writes to JNU administration over 'anti-Bharat' slogans on campus
October 01, 2023  19:43
image
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Sunday said it has written to the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration for an inquiry into a recent incident of "anti-national" slogans being scribbled on the walls in the campus. 

The students' outfit has also demanded that the administration take immediate action to identify those responsible and fix accountability for not being able to stop such cases. 

"Being a student organisation, we are gravely concerned about the frequent anti-Bharat slogan-writing incidents on the JNU campus. Yesterday, some students captured pictures of slogans like 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir', 'Free Kashmir', 'Bhagwa Jalega', etc. on the School of Languages building wall," the letter read. 

The administration painted the walls clean on Sunday morning after it was brought to its notice and photos of the walls went viral, Vikas Patel, ABVP secretary for JNU, said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector amidst high valuations
Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector amidst high valuations

The sector may be overcrowded with a fair number of large players and the entry of the Adani Group through its two key acquisitions, followed by the takeover of majority stake in Sanghi Industries via Ambuja Cements. Since every major...

TN: 9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris
TN: 9 killed as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris

According to police, the bus was on its way from Coonoor to Tenkasi when it met with the accident. The passengers who were onboard the bus were returning home from a tour in Ooty.

SWOT Analysis: Team India buoyed by strong squad, but...
SWOT Analysis: Team India buoyed by strong squad, but...

But the Rohit Sharma-led team has it's fair share of problems in terms of picking an ideal playing XI.

Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool
Soccer PIX: City shocked by Wolves; United lose; Spurs sink Liverpool

Champions Manchester City slipped to a shock first Premier League defeat of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Manchester United's campaign of woe continued with a loss to Crystal Palace.

Afghan embassy in Delhi shuts down, cites 'lack of support'
Afghan embassy in Delhi shuts down, cites 'lack of support'

The Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi announced Saturday night that it is ceasing its operations from October 1, citing a 'lack of support from the host government', failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests, and...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances