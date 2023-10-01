ABVP writes to JNU administration over 'anti-Bharat' slogans on campus

ABVP writes to JNU administration over 'anti-Bharat' slogans on campusOctober 01, 2023 19:43
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Sunday said it has written to the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration for an inquiry into a recent incident of "anti-national" slogans being scribbled on the walls in the campus.
The students' outfit has also demanded that the administration take immediate action to identify those responsible and fix accountability for not being able to stop such cases.
"Being a student organisation, we are gravely concerned about the frequent anti-Bharat slogan-writing incidents on the JNU campus. Yesterday, some students captured pictures of slogans like 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir', 'Free Kashmir', 'Bhagwa Jalega', etc. on the School of Languages building wall," the letter read.
The administration painted the walls clean on Sunday morning after it was brought to its notice and photos of the walls went viral, Vikas Patel, ABVP secretary for JNU, said. -- PTI
