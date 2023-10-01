RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 held for kidnap, murder of 2 Manipuri youths: CM
October 01, 2023  19:13
image
Six people were arrested in connection with the "kidnapping and killing' of two Manipuri youths, which led to violent protests in the northeastern state last week, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in Imphal on Sunday. 

The government will ensure the maximum punishment, including the death penalty, for them, Singh said. 

"I'm pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur on Sunday. 

"As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed," the chief minister posted on X. 

The two youths, a man and a girl, had gone missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25. 

Following this, violent protests by students rocked the state capital on September 26 and 27. 

A mob tried to attack the ancestral house of the chief minister on the night of September 28, but security forces foiled the attempt. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

Steel plant privatisation: Cong calls for Bastar bandh during Modi's visit
Steel plant privatisation: Cong calls for Bastar bandh during Modi's visit

During his visit to the Bastar district headquarters in the poll-bound state, the prime minister is scheduled to address a Bharatiya Janata Party rally.

Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends shot put gold
Asian Games: Avinash Sable makes steeplechase history; Toor defends shot put gold

However, Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the cut for the women's 200m final. The Indian had a timing of 23.78s.

Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen seals Olympic berth
Nikhat signs off with bronze; Parveen seals Olympic berth

In women's events, the semi-finalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Bihar battles dengue spike, reports over 6,000 cases in Sept; highest in 5 yrs
Bihar battles dengue spike, reports over 6,000 cases in Sept; highest in 5 yrs

The state had reported 6,421 cases this year, of which 6,146 were reported only in September, three times the 1,896 registered in September last year.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances