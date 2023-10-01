30-year-old Janpad Panchayat president found hanging at her home in MP

30-year-old Janpad Panchayat president found hanging at her home in MPOctober 01, 2023 13:48
A Janpad Panchayat president was found hanging at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur city, the police said on Sunday.
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said, adding a probe was on into the incident.
Pooja Dadu (30), who was the Khaknar Janpad Panchayat president, was found hanging at her home in Sanjay Nagar at 11.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.
She was the daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA (from Nepanagar) late Rajendra Dadu, BJP district president Manoj Ladhve said.
After getting information, senior BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha member Gyaneshwar Patil, reached the spot.
Ladhve said the reason behind the extreme step was not yet known and the police were conducting a probe into the incident.
Pooja Dadu's elder sister Manju Dadu is currently vice-president of the Madhya Pradesh Mandi Board, party sources said. -- PTI
