RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
30-year-old Janpad Panchayat president found hanging at her home in MP
October 01, 2023  13:48
image
A Janpad Panchayat president was found hanging at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur city, the police said on Sunday. 

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, superintendent of police Devendra Patidar said, adding a probe was on into the incident. 

Pooja Dadu (30), who was the Khaknar Janpad Panchayat president, was found hanging at her home in Sanjay Nagar at 11.30 pm on Saturday, the official said. 

She was the daughter of former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA (from Nepanagar) late Rajendra Dadu, BJP district president Manoj Ladhve said. 

After getting information, senior BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha member Gyaneshwar Patil, reached the spot. 

Ladhve said the reason behind the extreme step was not yet known and the police were conducting a probe into the incident. 

Pooja Dadu's elder sister Manju Dadu is currently vice-president of the Madhya Pradesh Mandi Board, party sources said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector amidst high valuations
Some headwinds emerge for India's cement sector amidst high valuations

The sector may be overcrowded with a fair number of large players and the entry of the Adani Group through its two key acquisitions, followed by the takeover of majority stake in Sanghi Industries via Ambuja Cements. Since every major...

Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf
Aditi Ashok slips on final day, bags silver in women's golf

It was India's fourth individual medal in golf with Lakshman Singh and Shiv Kapur winning the gold in the 1982 and 2002 editions and Rajiv Mohta claiming a silver in New Delhi.

Bangladeshi woman returns home after discovering UP lover's marriage
Bangladeshi woman returns home after discovering UP lover's marriage

Kareem, a chef in Bahrain, came in contact with the woman over the Internet.

Markets to focus on RBI's interest rate decision, global trends
Markets to focus on RBI's interest rate decision, global trends

RBI's interest rate decision, macroeconomic data, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors are the crucial factors to drive equity markets in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Markets would remain closed on...

SWOT Analysis: Team India buoyed by strong squad, but...
SWOT Analysis: Team India buoyed by strong squad, but...

But the Rohit Sharma-led team has it's fair share of problems in terms of picking an ideal playing XI.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances