2 teachers from Bengal, Andhra shortlisted for Global Teacher Prize 2023





The shortlist for the $1-million annual prize, organised by Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with UAE-based global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares, was selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world.





The prize is open to working teachers who teach children who are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and eighteen.





Nayak, a teacher at Tilka Manjhi Adivasi Free Primary School at Jamuria in Asansol, was selected for his innovative teaching methods that have transformed the lives of underprivileged children facing educational and social challenges.





Amidst the pandemic, he turned mud walls into blackboards and roads into classrooms, bridging the digital divide for marginalised students.





His focus on educating parents, eradicating superstitions, and addressing learning disabilities has empowered both children and communities, the Global Teacher Prize said in a statement.





Nayak's initiatives extend beyond education, tackling issues like malnutrition, child exploitation, and environmental sustainability and his Raster Master' project offers a global roadmap for inclusive education, addressing pressing post-COVID challenges.





Patacharu, a teacher at ZPHS Ilavaram at Bhattiprolu Mandal in Guntur district, was chosen for his work as an English teacher and embarked on a mission to overcome language barriers and enrich his students' lives.

Deep Narayan Nayak, a primary school teacher from West Bengal, and Hari Krishna Patacharu, an English teacher from Andhra Pradesh, have made it to the top 50 shortlist for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize unveiled in London recently.