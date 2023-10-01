RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 doctors save baby with breathing issues on Delhi-bound flight
October 01, 2023  20:30
Representational image
A baby with congenital heart disease developed severe breathing issues during a Ranchi-Delhi flight when two co-passengers, both doctors, came to the child's rescue.                  

IAS officer Dr Nitin Kulkarni, also a doctor by training, and a doctor from Ranchi Sadar Hospital gave oxygen supply using a mask meant for adults and other drugs as emergency medical assistance.                  

After the flight landed after an hour, a medical team took the baby under their care and provided oxygen support.                  

The parents were taking the baby to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment of the baby's heart condition.                  

On Saturday, twenty minutes into the Indigo flight, the air crew made an emergency announcement seeking medical assistance from any doctor on board for a baby in distress.                  

Kulkarni, presently the principal secretary to the Governor of Jharkhand and Dr Mozammil Pheroz from Sadar Hospital, Ranchi came forward to save the child.                  

"The mother was crying as the baby was gasping for breath. Me and Dr Mozammil took over care of the baby. Oxygen was supplied through an adult mask as somehow no baby mask or cannula was available, Dr Kulkarni said.                  

"We checked the medical records. The baby suffered from a congenital heart condition, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). They were going to AIIMS for it," he said.                  

He said that injection Theophylline was given from the drugs kit. The parents were carrying injection Dexona, which proved very helpful, he said. -- PTI
