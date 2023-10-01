2 docs die as car plunges into river in Kerala while following Google maps

2 docs die as car plunges into river in Kerala while following Google mapsOctober 01, 2023 13:26
Two young doctors died on Sunday when the car they were travelling in plunged into river Periyar at Gothuruth near Kochi, the police said.
Advaith (29) and Ajmal (29), both working at a private hospital in the district, died in the accident that occurred at around 12.30 am on Sunday.
Three others who were travelling with them sustained injuries and are under treatment at a hospital nearby, they said.
The police said the driver apparently reached the area following the directions of the Google maps and suspects that the heavy rains and low visibility led to the accident.
The condition of those undergoing treatment is said to be stable.
The locals rushed to the spot to rescue and informed the fire service personnel and the police. -- PTI
