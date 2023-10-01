RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 die due to electrocution during Ganesh immersion in MP
October 01, 2023  11:52
image
Two men died and one was injured due to electrocution after a tableau carrying a Ganesh idol came in contact with an electricity transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara city, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday in Tara Colony when the idol was being taken for immersion in a procession, an official said. 

The tableau mounted on a tractor came in contact with an 11 kV (kilo volt) transformer, Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma said. 

Three persons were injured due to the electrocution. 

Two of them, identified as Sanjay Choure (22) and Rahul Thakur (38), died, while a 30-year-old injured man was undergoing treatment, he said. 

A probe was on into the incident, he added. -- PTI
