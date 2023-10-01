RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


12 students injured as school bus overturns in MP, 4 critical
October 01, 2023  17:34
Twelve students were injured after a private school bus overturned near Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. 

The incident took place when the bus was going from Indore to Maheshwar, a police official said, adding four of the students were critically hurt. 

Eight buses of an Indore-based private school were going to Maheshwar via Mhow and Jaam Ghat on Sunday morning, Badgonda police station in-charge Kailash Solanki said. 

At around 9 am, when the buses were passing through Jaam Ghat, the driver of one of the buses lost control over the wheels at a sharp curve, he said. 

The bus overturned, resulting in injuries to 12 students of classes 10 and 12, he said. 

Four students were critically injured and referred to Indore. 

They were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said. -- PTI
