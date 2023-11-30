RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Youth dies in stampede during marriage function in UP's Pratapgarh
November 30, 2023  01:13
A youth died after he fell into a well in a stampede during a marriage function in Pratapgarh, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Shekhpur Athgawa village in Patti area after a dispute while people were dancing in a the function, leading to a stampede, Patti SHO Arjun Singh said. 

There were some people in an inebriated state due to which the dispute took place, locals said. -- PTI
