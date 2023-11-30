Voting begins for 119 seats in Telangana

Polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning.





Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.





As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.





Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.





A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samiti (BRS).





Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.





For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.





About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.-- ANI





IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun after voting at a polling booth in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI on X

