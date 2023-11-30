RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Voting begins for 119 seats in Telangana
November 30, 2023  08:27
Polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samiti (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday.

About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.-- ANI

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun after voting at a polling booth in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI on X
