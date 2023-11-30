RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tripura ex-BJP MLA expelled from party, likely to return to Cong
November 30, 2023  23:19
image
The Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday expelled its former MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik from the party for six years for his alleged involvement in anti-party' activities.                 

The expulsion comes a day after Bhowmik visited the Congress Bhavan here and held a meeting with Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee chief Asish Kumar Saha.                 

For violating discipline and indulging in anti-party activities, our former MLA from Belonia constituency in South Tripura, Arun Chandra Bhowmik, has been expelled from the party for six years. 

This came into effect immediately," Sunit Sakar, the party's media in-charge, told reporters.                 

Bhowmik, a veteran lawyer, joined the BJP ahead of the 2018 assembly polls, deserting the Congress and won the election from Belonia seat.                 
He was denied a ticket in the 2023 assembly election and remained sidelined since then.                 

"Call it Ghar Vypasi.... I am going to join the Congress in the presence of senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi who is scheduled to visit Tripura in the middle of December," Bhowmik, who was once a leader of Trinamool Congress, told reporters after his expulsion.                 

Expressing his disappointment over the state BJP's activities, Bhowmik said he had tried to meet Chief Minister Manik Saha twice but failed. -- PTI
