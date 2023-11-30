Telangana records 36.68% voter turnout till 1 pm

Telangana records 36.68% voter turnout till 1 pmNovember 30, 2023 15:00
Congress Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin votes
A total of 36.68 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Telangana, which is currently undergoing polls for its 119 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India.
Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly at 7 am.
