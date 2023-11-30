RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SP walks out of UP assembly over withdrawal of education scheme meant for SC/ST
November 30, 2023  18:58
SP chief Ahilesh Yadav
SP chief Ahilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party members on Thursday walked out from the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly accusing the government of harming the interest of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students by doing away with the 'zero fee admission system' for higher education. 

The issue came up through an adjournment notice in the 'zero hour.' In his reply, minister of state (independent charge), social welfare & welfare of SCs and STs, Asim Arun said that a new system involving freeship cards has been brought in its place. 

"Under this system, students will have to identify the institute where they want to take admission and apply through the portal submitting their details and also that of the institute and they will get a freeship card with which they can go to the institute and take admission," the minister said. 

The scheme has for now been implemented for the government and government-aided institutes and may be extended to private ones from next year, he said. 

The minister said that the main concern of the government is to see that all desirous students get admissions and no irregularity takes place. -- PTI
