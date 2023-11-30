RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


So the answer to who sent Vir Das flowers is...
November 30, 2023  14:09
image
... Priyanka Chopra! 

The handwritten note sent along with the flowers read, "Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures." 

Purple Pebble Pictures is a film production company established by actor and producer Priyanka.

Vir Das took to X and shared this picture alongside, called her 'awesome' as he thanked her for the sweet gesture. "Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door youve opened for the rest of us. Youre awesome!" Vir Das wrote. 
