SKY, KL Rahul to lead India in T20s, ODIs in SA
November 30, 2023  20:30
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul/File image
Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue in the role in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while KL Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. 

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion. Rahul will keep wickets in the Test series. 

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli requested the Indian cricket board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. 

B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh have received maiden call-ups in the Indian ODI squad. 

The selection committee meeting was held in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid. -- PTI
