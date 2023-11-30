RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'The Goat Life' to release in April
November 30, 2023  21:18
The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2024.                 

The upcoming Malayalam movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin.                 

Produced by Visual Romance and directed by Blessy, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, KR Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.                 
According to the makers, the film follows the true story of a young man called Najeeb, who in the early '90s migrated from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.                 

Staying truthful to the narrative style of the source material with a universal appeal like with universal appeal was the greatest challenge for him, said Blessy.                 

"The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone.                 

"Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world," the director said. -- PTI
