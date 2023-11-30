RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prez Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds 1st batch of women cadets's participation
November 30, 2023  23:58
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune and expressed happiness over the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent. 

Terming it as a historic day, Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, while noting that today daughters have to struggle to select a career of their choice. 

She said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" and asked the cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face challenges of the future. 

"Our forces are fully capable and ready to face any external or internal situation that tries to damage the spirit of unity and integrity of the country," she added. 

Around 15 women cadets participated in the passing out parade along with their male counterparts. 

Last year, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the NDA, Khadakwasla, a premier tri-services institution that has given the country the finest military officers, and they are currently in the second year of the military-cum-academic training, a defence official earlier said. -- PTI
