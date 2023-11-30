President Murmu reviews passing out parade of NDA grads





Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the NDA is a cradle of leadership which has given birth to great warriors.





"This Academy has a special place among the best training institutes of the country and is recognized as a strong pillar for the armed forces and the country," President Murmu said.





She expressed confidence that the training and life values ''received from NDA always help cadets move ahead in life. She advised cadets to move forward by learning and adopting new technologies to face the challenges of the future.

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the Passing Out Parade of the 145th Course of National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla today. She also laid the foundation stone for a building of the upcoming 5th Battalion.