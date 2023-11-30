RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MNS workers blacken English signboards of shops in Maha's Nashik
November 30, 2023  21:03
File image
File image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists on Thursday blackened the English signboards of a few shops in Nashik city, alleging that the business establishments had not displayed their names in the Marathi (Devanagari) script in bold letters.                   

A group of MNS workers, including women members, targeted shops with English signboards in the College Road area and asked their owners to have signboards in Marathi in two days. 

They also blackened some of the English signboards.                 

The Supreme Court earlier gave shops and other commercial establishments in the state a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to install Marathi signboards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

All rescued workers are normal, can return home: AIIMS-Rishikesh
All rescued workers are normal, can return home: AIIMS-Rishikesh

Dr Ravikant said the workers were thoroughly examined and their blood test, X-ray, and ECG reports were normal.

SKY, Rahul To Lead T20s, ODIs In SA
SKY, Rahul To Lead T20s, ODIs In SA

The selectors announced India's teams for the tour of South Africa.

As a captain, Surya bhai gives you a free hand: Bishnoi
As a captain, Surya bhai gives you a free hand: Bishnoi

Shreyas Iyer brings a huge reputation as a T20 batter and is poised to make a big impact in the remaining two games of the five-match series, said young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Friday.

Key infra industries' growth up 12.1% in October
Key infra industries' growth up 12.1% in October

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors jumped by 12.1 per cent in October 2023 against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period on account of a sharp uptick in production of coal, steel, cement and electricity, according to...

I am not a rubber stamp or their yes man: Kerala guv on withholding bills
I am not a rubber stamp or their yes man: Kerala guv on withholding bills

Khan said when any ordinance or Bill comes before him, he applies his mind to ascertain whether it is constitutionally and legally sound.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances