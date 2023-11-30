Kissinger is the only American to have dealt directly with every Chinese leader





Kissinger, however, was dismissive of this criticism.





"That's a reflection of their ignorance," the gravel-voiced statesman told CBS in an interview shortly before his 100th birthday.





In 1973, he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize alongside North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho, who refused to accept.





The award led to two members of the Nobel committee resigning.





"Over the years, Henry Kissinger was also subject to scathing criticism from those who accused him of putting rivalry with the Soviet Union over human rights and supporting repressive regimes across the world, including Augusto Pinochet in Chile.