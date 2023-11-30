RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Karnataka results will be repeated in Telangana'
November 30, 2023  12:03
image
Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that the election result in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana. 

 Voting is underway at various polling booths across the state amid heavy security arrangements. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, the Congress leader said, "Congress will make the government with a two-thirds majority. We will repeat Karnataka results in Telangana." The ground situation changed a lot in Telangana after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader claimed. 

 When asked if he would be the Chief Minister if the Congress party is voted to power, he said, "There are 85 MLAs; everyone is capable of the CM post. There is a process..." 

 Ahead of casting his vote, the Congress leader lashed out at the ruling BRS government, headed by CM K Chandrashekar Rao. 

"For 10 years, under the KCR government, the farmers of the state suffered..." He said that he has great expectations from the first-time voters who will take the future of Telangana "ahead". -- ANI
