JNU to patent logo, add 'Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya' motto





A decision to modify the university's old, unregistered logo to include the Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya motto was unanimously passed in a meeting of the Executive Council, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit told PTI.





"We are not making any changes. The old logo was not registered. We are registering the same logo with our motto, (it was) passed unanimously by the executive council," she said.





The meeting was held on November 24. -- PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University logo will now include itsmotto and be registered for patenting, an official said on Thursday.