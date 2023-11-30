RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JNU to patent logo, add 'Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya' motto
November 30, 2023  18:06
File image
File image
The Jawaharlal Nehru University logo will now include its Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya motto and be registered for patenting, an official said on Thursday. 

A decision to modify the university's old, unregistered logo to include the Tamso ma Jyotirgamaya motto was unanimously passed in a meeting of the Executive Council, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit told PTI. 

"We are not making any changes. The old logo was not registered. We are registering the same logo with our motto, (it was) passed unanimously by the executive council," she said. 

The meeting was held on November 24. -- PTI
