Jerusalem shooters are from Hamas: Israel

Jerusalem shooters are from Hamas: IsraelNovember 30, 2023 14:23
Israelis wait for a convoy carrying hostages
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir says the two shooters in Jerusalem are members of Hamas and were residents in East Jerusalem, reports the BBC.
"These are apparently Hamas operatives, who speak here with two voices, one voice of a so-called cease-fire and a second voice of terror," said Gvir.
He added that the attack shows the importance of distributing weapons to civilians in Israel.
