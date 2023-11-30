RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jerusalem shooters are from Hamas: Israel
November 30, 2023  14:23
Israelis wait for a convoy carrying hostages
Israelis wait for a convoy carrying hostages
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir says the two shooters in Jerusalem are members of Hamas and were residents in East Jerusalem, reports the BBC.

"These are apparently Hamas operatives, who speak here with two voices, one voice of a so-called cease-fire and a second voice of terror," said Gvir.

He added that the attack shows the importance of distributing weapons to civilians in Israel. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Plot to kill Pannun: India reacts to US indictment
Plot to kill Pannun: India reacts to US indictment

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

There is no guarantee that I will get picked up for IPL: Rachin
There is no guarantee that I will get picked up for IPL: Rachin

'I am still the same. I am Rachin. I enjoy the time with my teammates and family. Hopefully, nothing really changes that. I get a little bit more attention from people. They ask for photos and signatures. I have more presence online, or...

Govt convenes all party meet on Saturday
Govt convenes all party meet on Saturday

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the government has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Meet India's First Hijabi Influencer
Meet India's First Hijabi Influencer

As an influencer, Ramsha Sultan tells Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani, you learn certain lessons that can help you in your life's journey.

Bollywood's Night Out With Mamma Mia
Bollywood's Night Out With Mamma Mia

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures the red carpet arrivals at Mamma Mia's opening night at the NMACC.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances