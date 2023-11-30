Israel, Hamas extend truce minutes before it ends





The Gaza truce was extended after Hamas gave Israel a new list of women and child hostages to be released "a short time ago", the Israel Hayom newspaper reported, quoting the Prime Minister's Office.





The cease-fire, which began November 24 and was originally set to expire on Monday, has paused the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinians in decades.





Israel has vowed to resume the war in an effort to end Hamas' 16-year rule of Gaza, but it's facing mounting international pressure to spare southern Gaza a devastating ground offensive like the one that has demolished much of the north.





Roughly 240 hostages were captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began.

