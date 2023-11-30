RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel, Hamas extend truce minutes before it ends
November 30, 2023  11:19
image
A temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war has been extended another day, according to mediator Qatar. The announcement Thursday came minutes before the cease-fire was set to expire. Israel had agreed to extend the truce by one day for every 10 militant-held hostages who are freed. 

The Gaza truce was extended after Hamas gave Israel a new list of women and child hostages to be released "a short time ago", the Israel Hayom newspaper reported, quoting the Prime Minister's Office.

The cease-fire, which began November 24 and was originally set to expire on Monday, has paused the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinians in decades. 

 Israel has vowed to resume the war in an effort to end Hamas' 16-year rule of Gaza, but it's facing mounting international pressure to spare southern Gaza a devastating ground offensive like the one that has demolished much of the north.

 Roughly 240 hostages were captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war. More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Telangana votes amid scuffle, EVM malfunction
Telangana votes amid scuffle, EVM malfunction

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

Row erupts in UP as burqa-clad women walk down the ramp
Row erupts in UP as burqa-clad women walk down the ramp

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a Muslim body, has raised objections to a recent fashion show held in a local college where participants walked down the ramp wearing burqas.

Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?
Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?

Not sure how to wear brown? It's time to get inspired.

Capitalism only solution to poverty, says Murthy
Capitalism only solution to poverty, says Murthy

Capitalism, grounded in the twin pillars of a free market and entrepreneurship, is the singular solution to addressing the issue of poverty in India and any country, N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, said during a fireside chat...

'Are you alive? Please tell me you are alive'
'Are you alive? Please tell me you are alive'

'There is no safe spot in Gaza.' 'Israeli airstrikes are targeting everything, everywhere.' 'Hospitals, mosques, churches, schools have been bombed. These are places where people were taking shelter.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances