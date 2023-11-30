Indian govt needs to work with us: Trudeau





Trudeau was quoted by CBC as saying that the news coming out of the US underscores the need for India to take the issue seriously. Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said, "The news coming out of the United States further underscores what we've been talking about from the very beginning: which is India needs to take this seriously."





He said, "The Indian government needs to work with us to ensure that we're getting to the bottom of this. This is not something that anyone can take lightly," according to CBC News report.





Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that she would not make remarks on the US criminal case but added she expected more from India, CBC News reported.





She said, "Clearly, we expect more cooperation on their part. And more engagement on their part."





Joly made the remarks in Brussels, where she was attending a NATO meeting. The US Justice Department unsealed the indictment against the Indian national about two months after Trudeau made allegations about India's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Colombia's Surrey in June. India had outrightly rejected the allegation, terming it "absurd and politically motivated." -- ANI

