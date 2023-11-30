India approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets

India approves procurement of 97 Tejas jetsNovember 30, 2023 15:39
India on Thursday accorded an initial approval to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and around 150 Prachand helicopters to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces, official sources said.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet, the sources said.
It is learnt that mega procurement projects and the Su-30 upgrade programme are expected to cost the exchequer Rs 1.3 lakh crore. The defence ministry is expected to provide the details of the projects cleared by the DAC soon. -- PTI
