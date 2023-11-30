IMD issues orange alert for TN, Pudu, Karaikal





"Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy to isolated heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between November 30 and December 2-4. Stay alert and stay safe!," IMD posted on X.





Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. These regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 30 and December 2 to 4, read the post by IMD on X.